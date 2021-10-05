Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Stake Lowered by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth $5,366,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $159.90 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $111.29 and a 12-month high of $165.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.78.

