Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Down 38.3% in September

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the August 31st total of 172,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,491. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.0524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%.
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
