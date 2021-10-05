Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $35.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.