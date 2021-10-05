Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

IIM traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 232,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,643. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.