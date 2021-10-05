iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Up 67.8% in September

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the August 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,674,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IXUS opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.85. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $75.53.

