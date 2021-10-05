iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Main Management LLC

Main Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Main Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $27,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.38. 2,631,404 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.51.

