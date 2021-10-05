iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Update

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.56% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMIF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.57. 13,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

