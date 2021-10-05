iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,100 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the August 31st total of 408,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESGD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 110,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,527. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.