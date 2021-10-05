iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 32.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,857 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

