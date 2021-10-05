iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,323 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 273,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.32 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.89 and a 1 year high of $110.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.