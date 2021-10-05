iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $105.22 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.