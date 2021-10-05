iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.35.

