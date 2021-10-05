iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720,756 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

