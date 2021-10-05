iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,072,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $91,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,176.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 151,997 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,632,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 113,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period.

INDA stock opened at $48.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

