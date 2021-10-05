iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after buying an additional 5,971,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after buying an additional 1,713,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,409 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,485 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.94. 16,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,551. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.