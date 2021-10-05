iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 145.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,098,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2,891.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,483,000 after purchasing an additional 431,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after buying an additional 388,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,499,000 after buying an additional 170,643 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.13. The stock had a trading volume of 82,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,557. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average is $78.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

