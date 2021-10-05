iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 43,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,110,009 shares.The stock last traded at $73.53 and had previously closed at $73.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $72.21.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.