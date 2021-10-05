J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $177.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $154.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.05. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $128.10 and a twelve month high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $324.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. Research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $947,014.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RK Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 8.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth $1,052,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.