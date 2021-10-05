J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 45.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,326 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,415,000 after buying an additional 1,140,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,532,000 after buying an additional 51,097 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 735,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,126,000 after buying an additional 92,143 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 731,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,567,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 251,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,622,000 after buying an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

JCOM opened at $135.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.23. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

