Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,655 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $46.68.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

