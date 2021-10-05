Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICON Public in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.51 EPS.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.08.

Shares of ICLR opened at $258.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $301.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the second quarter worth about $1,893,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the second quarter worth about $1,097,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 89.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the second quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.