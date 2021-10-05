Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
BHC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.64.
Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49.
In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,888 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,740 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $45,554,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 129.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 150,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 670,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
