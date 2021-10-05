Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

BHC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. Research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,297 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,888 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,553.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,618,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,740 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $45,554,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 129.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 150,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 670,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.