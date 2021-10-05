Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research firms have commented on JNPKF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Jenoptik stock remained flat at $$36.00 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

