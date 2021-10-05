Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JMPLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.98.

Shares of JMPLY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.46. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $55.18 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

