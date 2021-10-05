Joint Ventures (JOINT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9,501.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 29% against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $56,079.39 and approximately $9,501.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,237.44 or 0.08466553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00269362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00114077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

