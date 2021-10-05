JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 83,170 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.57% of Extra Space Storage worth $124,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,918,000 after acquiring an additional 117,726 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 10.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 236.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $1,629,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $436,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $168.30 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $194.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.95 and a 200 day moving average of $161.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.15.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

