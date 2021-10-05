JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 2,957,251 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 1,640.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,137,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,957,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 7.19% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $135,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2,525.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $47.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

