JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $138.09 Million Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.68% of Blueprint Medicines worth $138,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,164,000 after buying an additional 23,977 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPMC opened at $97.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $2,721,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,356. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

