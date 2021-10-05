JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $143.14 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 986,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,496 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $143,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. KeyCorp started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.92.

Shares of FNV opened at $128.24 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day moving average of $143.93.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

