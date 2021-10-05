JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $97.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of ALK opened at $62.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $286,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock worth $863,007 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,139,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $792,459,000 after acquiring an additional 236,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,545,000 after buying an additional 260,248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,217,000 after buying an additional 386,920 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,076,000 after buying an additional 121,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after buying an additional 26,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

