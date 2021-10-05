JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 63.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $128,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,092 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,274 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,126,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,654,000 after purchasing an additional 264,390 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after purchasing an additional 624,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Logitech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

