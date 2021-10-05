JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (JMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) declared a dividend on Friday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 1,334.95 ($17.44) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,488.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,432.06. The company has a market cap of £313.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 898 ($11.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,585.23 ($20.71).
About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust
