JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (JMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) declared a dividend on Friday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) per share on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 1,334.95 ($17.44) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,488.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,432.06. The company has a market cap of £313.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 898 ($11.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,585.23 ($20.71).

About JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

