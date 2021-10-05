JUIICE (JUI) Trading Up 18.4% This Week

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 79.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One JUIICE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUIICE has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $226,924.68 and $343.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUIICE Coin Profile

JUIICE (CRYPTO:JUI) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

