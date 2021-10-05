Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 57,485 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of URA. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,220,000. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,912,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,098,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 146,541 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,636,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,649. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

