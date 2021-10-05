Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 17,737 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,737 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,406,000 after acquiring an additional 69,992 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,650,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,309,000 after acquiring an additional 226,849 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,049,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,353,000 after acquiring an additional 103,358 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,121,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,741,000 after acquiring an additional 42,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,559,000 after acquiring an additional 36,922 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,338.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Shares of 2U stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.58. 9,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,908. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $237.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 17.79%. Analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

