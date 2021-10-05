Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $6.52 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 3.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

SCHD stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $75.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,370. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $78.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.76.

