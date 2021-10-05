Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $908,000 Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 31,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 12,412 shares of company stock worth $1,103,059 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

STX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.35. 37,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.57. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

