Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $399,000 in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,391,000 after purchasing an additional 402,333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 337,511 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,532,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,314,000 after purchasing an additional 215,290 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,561,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,847,000 after purchasing an additional 111,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,354,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,650,000 after purchasing an additional 160,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.51. 112,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,836. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

