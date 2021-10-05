Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45. Kadant reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

KAI opened at $204.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $225.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,408 shares of company stock worth $1,999,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.