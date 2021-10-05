Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Shares Gap Down to $9.92

Shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $9.72. Kaltura shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 1,549 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KLTR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.77.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kaltura Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaltura Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

