Karbo (KRB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $348.00

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. Karbo has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $348.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karbo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Karbo has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.29 or 0.00536056 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 61.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,221,809 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.