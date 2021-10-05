Karp Capital Management Corp Has $11.97 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $11,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after buying an additional 2,078,774 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,026,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $17,714,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,616,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,863,000 after acquiring an additional 345,774 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,196,000 after purchasing an additional 328,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $50.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,640. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79.

