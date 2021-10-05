Karp Capital Management Corp Has $8.39 Million Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $8,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 84,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 447,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,968,813. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $41.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

