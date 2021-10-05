Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases 40,900 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 1,586.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,409,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,649,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,682,000. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,532,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,957,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.61. The company had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,153. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.02 and its 200-day moving average is $106.10. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.02 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

