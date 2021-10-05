KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

KBCSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.43.

OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.10. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KBC Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

