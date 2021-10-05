KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,698 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $114.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day moving average is $116.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

