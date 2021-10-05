Keybank National Association OH Acquires 10,955 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in LKQ were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,023,102,000 after buying an additional 214,343 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of LKQ by 37.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,038,000 after buying an additional 2,645,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,705,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after buying an additional 272,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,615,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,407,000 after buying an additional 163,265 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 10.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,387,000 after purchasing an additional 540,003 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $53.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

