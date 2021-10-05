Keybank National Association OH Buys 174 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. BTIG Research raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.83.

SPG stock opened at $132.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $137.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

