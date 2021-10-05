Keybank National Association OH Buys 345 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Polaris were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Polaris by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Polaris by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Polaris by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris stock opened at $121.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.22. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.44.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

