Keybank National Association OH Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $157.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTV. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

